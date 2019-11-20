City council approves to build new fire training center in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A new fire training center is coming to Phenix City to serve its fire department.
The city council approved the resolution Tuesday morning to move forward with the plan for the training center to be built adjacent to an existing fire station in the city.
According to the Phenix City fire chief, this is great news for the city and will allow training to happen locally instead of sending men and women to other locations. Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe said in the long run, the project should save taxpayer dollars.
"It will bring more people to our community and at some point, it will help with insurance rates and will lower them,” said Lowe. “We're still in the embryotic stage of it, but we do have a plan that will eventually lower home owner insurance for people.”
The city is purchasing the property for the facility for $49,000.
