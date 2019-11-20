Skeletal remains of an adult found in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The skeletal remains of an adult have been found near downtown Eufaula.
Police say they were called to an area southwest of downtown Eufaula in reference to a citizen finding potential human remains.
Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman has determined that the remains are those of an adult.
Evidence suggests a possible identity, but the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences will make a positive identification following an autopsy.
Police also say the remains are in no way related to the case of missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard from Auburn.
