Skeletal remains of an adult found in Eufaula

Skeletal remains of an adult found in Eufaula
GF Default - Police investigating death near Wilmington apartment complex
By Alex Jones | November 20, 2019 at 4:33 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 4:33 PM

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The skeletal remains of an adult have been found near downtown Eufaula.

Police say they were called to an area southwest of downtown Eufaula in reference to a citizen finding potential human remains.

Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman has determined that the remains are those of an adult.

Evidence suggests a possible identity, but the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences will make a positive identification following an autopsy.

Police also say the remains are in no way related to the case of missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard from Auburn.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.