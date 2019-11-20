Suspect wanted in Columbus for stealing car from apartment complex on Veterans Pkwy.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Columbus for stealing a vehicle from an apartment complex.
A 2012 Nissan Altima was stolen Monday at around 7:20 a.m. from Spring Creek Village Apartments on Veterans Parkway.
The car was later recovered from a convenience store on Floyd Road while it was still occupied. Police say five male suspects fled the car on foot.
Surveillance footage of the driver has been released. He’s described as having short dreadlocks wearing a black hoodie with a white symbol, khaki pants, and black and white Jordan shoes.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4337 or the property crimes unit at 706-225-4337.
