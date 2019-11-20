Two arrested in connection to Columbus murder on Amber Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two people have been arrested in connection to the Oct. shooting death of a Columbus man.
Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Amber Dr. at approximately 12:26 p.m. on Oct. 18 to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
21-year-old D’Eric Martin was arrested and charged with felony murder and tampering with evidence. 18-year-old Jaquon Daniels was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.
Crowell and the two suspects planned to commit an armed robbery and approached the intended victim who then shot Crowell.
Both are being held in the Muscogee County Jail as they await Recorder’s Court hearings that have been set for Thursday, Nov. 21 at 9:00 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.