Unveiling ceremony held for AC Hotel by Marriott in Downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Downtown Columbus will soon have a new hotel for visitors.
The six-story AC Hotel by Marriott will be in the 1200 block of Broadway. An unveiling ceremony was held Tuesday night.
The hotel will have 125 rooms and feature neutral tones, vibrant lighting, and inviting furnishings. The hotel’s lobby will evoke the feeling of a well-curated art gallery. The AC lounge will feature local craft beers, signature cocktails, and tapas-style dining.
"This is a celebration as a team, not just my team but the community here, local citizens, uptown ambassador, and the stakeholder,” said Rinkesh Patel, president of Ram Hotels.
The AC Hotel is expected to open in March 2021.
