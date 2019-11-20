Warm Thursday & Friday; Rain Back on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday and Friday, we will see a general increase in the number of clouds around here with dry conditions on Thursday and only a slight chance of showers Friday. Most will stay dry, and most of those high school football playoff games will be dry too. Highs will be in the lower 70s for many spots with Friday being the warmest day. Going into the weekend, Saturday will be wet at times with some showers - but no storms. The rain will be moving out Saturday evening, and Sunday looks drier and cooler with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Lows going into Monday morning will be in the 30s and lower 40s. I believe that Monday and Tuesday of Thanksgiving week will be dry, but look for our next chance of rain and storms to come on Wednesday. Beyond that - for Thanksgiving and Black Friday - I think the forecast will generally be 'unsettled' with more clouds than sun and isolated showers. I caution that for our Wednesday through Friday forecast next week, a lot can change since there is considerable disagreement in the major computer models that we look at - so stay tuned!