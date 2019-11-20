Warming Up Before Wet Weather Early This Weekend

By then however, more clouds will be around ahead of our next rainmaker coming in by Saturday, bringing periods of rain for the first part of the weekend. Saturday’s showers precede our next cold front coming through that will usher in another dose of cool dry air for Sunday. So, for your weekend plans, rain should hold off Friday night for any football games, but factor in wet weather for Saturday before we look sunny and dry on Sunday. Monday looks to remain quiet and cool before a more unsettled pattern takes over leading up to Thanksgiving. We’re keeping a close eye on a strong storm system setting its sights on the Eastern U.S. NEXT Wednesday. For now, apart from maybe some showers late on Tuesday, rain and thunderstorms possible on Wednesday and possibly into Thanksgiving too. We’ll keep you posted as we fine-tune the timing and any potential for strong storms over the holiday. Stay tuned!