Alleged robber killed in Atlanta shootout ID’d as Auburn University football chaplain’s son

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Police say the son of Auburn University’s longtime team chaplain was killed while attempting to rob a man in metro Atlanta.
DeKalb County police say Chette Williams, Jr. pulled up in a car at a gas station Saturday night and tried to rob another customer.
Williams fired and the victim shot back, fatally wounding Williams, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
Williams got into his car and sped away before crashing into a parked car. He was found by police slumped in his vehicle before being transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he passed away from his injuries.
Chette Willams, Sr. is a former Auburn football player who has served as the team’s chaplain for about two decades.
Auburn University head football coach Gus Malzahn acknowledged the death of Williams’ son in his weekly news conference earlier this week.
