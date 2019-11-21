Auburn police arrest men from N.Y., S.C. on multiple charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Auburn have taken two men from New York and South Carolina into custody on multiple charges after allegedly stealing at least two vehicles.
Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Southview Dr. in reference to a robbery. The victim reported that two men entered her residence, took the keys to her 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and some other items before driving away from the scene in her vehicle.
The vehicle was found and stopped on Bent Creek Rd. and was occupied by 30-year-old Christian Brown of New York, New York and 21-year-old Michael A. Priester of Columbia, South Carolina.
A search of the area on Southview Dr. found a 2013 Honda Civic that had been reported stolen in South Carolina. An APD officer had attempted to stop that Honda Civic approximately one hour before the robbery, but it managed to evade police.
Brown and Priester were arrested at the Auburn Police Division and taken to the Lee County Jail where they are being held on an $88,000 bond. Each is charged with second-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property, first-degree receiving stolen property and attempting to elude officers.
