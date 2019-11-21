Beautiful Weather Before Some Weekend Rain

A few isolated showers may manage to pop-up tomorrow ahead of the main batch of rain moving in for Saturday, but most of the rain should hold off until the first part of the weekend. Once the rain clears out late Saturday, another cold front will sweep through the Valley, bringing another shot of chilly fall air with highs in the 50s on Sunday. Sunshine returns for Sunday and Monday, and weather looks dry and tranquil before a more unsettled weather pattern returns by Tuesday. Still some uncertainty in the forecast for the Thanksgiving holidays, but for now we have the possibility of more clouds than sun around Tuesday into next weekend with a few showers possible each day. As of right now, Wednesday still looks like the day with best rain and thunderstorm coverage, but that can very well change. Afternoon highs next week look seasonable in the 60s, but morning lows will possibly run a little milder in the 50s Wednesday and beyond with more clouds around.