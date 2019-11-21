Columbus-Muscogee County Criminal History Summit aims to help those with criminal background

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Criminal records hold back millions of people every year. The office of the clerk of superior and state courts in Muscogee County held the ‘Columbus-Muscogee County Criminal History Summit’ at the Government Center on Nov. 21.
Danielle Forte, clerk of superior and state courts, says the summit will provide resources to those with a criminal background.
The goal of the summit is to educate those with criminal records about their criminal record options and the process for record restriction if they are eligible," Forte said.
The summit offers participants the chance to have one-on-one legal consultations with attorneys.
A criminal record can stand in the way of employment, housing, student loans or a professional license.
Margalena Remington says she has had trouble finding employment and housing because of her record.
“I’ve been sober almost 10 years and I haven’t broken the law and I’m still being held accountable and I did 14 months of treatment. I go to AA. I volunteer in the community. I’m doing everything I can possibly do to give back and I should have some of the same opportunities that other people have," she said.
Participants like Remington and Demarcus Jones have the goal of holding a leadership position in the workplace.
“I was a child. I was 16. I’ll be 41 on Thanksgiving and it’s still a blemish so, I just want to see what I can do to move forward with my life," Jones said.
Several agencies partnered with the clerk of superior and state courts for the summit including the District Attorney’s office, Columbus Solicitor General’s office and law enforcement.
About 100 participants signed up for the summit, which is at capacity. The clerk of superior and state courts’ office says they are planning to hold another summit in 2020.
