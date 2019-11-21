Democratic presidential debate wraps up in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - The Democratic presidential debate wrapped up at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta Wednesday night.
Several local leaders attended the debate. Congressman Sanford Bishop (D) along with his wife Vivian, Georgia State Senator Ed Harbison, and Georgia U.S. Senate Candidate Teresa Tomlinson were all in attendance.
Bishop said he thinks it was a pivotal moment for the Democratic party.
"We have noble principles, honor, dignity, compassion, those are things that our country has always stood for,” said Bishop. “I think our base is looking for a candidate who can articulate that vision."
Republicans see it differently than Democrats, pushing for President Donald Trump to be reelected for a second term.
