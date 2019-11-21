Former Auburn City Schools athletic director, Chuck Furlow, dies at 72

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn community is mourning the loss of one its own.
The former athletic director of Auburn City Schools and radio host, Chuck Furlow, passed away Monday evening. He was 72 years old.
A native of Opelika, Furlow was a 1965 graduate of Opelika High School and Auburn University. An Auburn City Schools public relations specialist said Furlow really made an impact in the Auburn community and beyond.
"Chuck Furlow embodies the spirit of Auburn, not just the town or the university, but specifically Auburn High,” said Daniel Chesser. “Being the athletic director made an impact on a lot of people. Multiple state championships under his leadership. He never met a stranger, and he meant a lot to people in this community."
On Friday, Auburn High School football players will have Furlow’s initials on their helmets in his honor.
