Ft. Benning hosts ceremony in honor of German Memorial Day

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - The Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning observed Memorial Day on Wednesday.
A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the main post cemetery where German veterans of World War II lay in rest.
German Memorial Day is also known as “people’s day of mourning” and is observed the second Sunday before advent. It also marks the German commemoration of members of the armed forces of all nations and civilians who died armed conflicts.
The annual ceremony at Fort Benning is an established tradition will full military honors. Lt. Col. Siegfried Balk explained why this recognition is so important.
“This event is to remember all the foreign comrades on both sides, the former enemies of WWI and WWII, in addition to the people who died after the war on both sides, enemies, and friends,” said Siegfried.
The German soldiers buried at Fort Benning all served in World War II and became prisoners of war after they were captured by the Allies. Most of them died of accidental or natural causes while prisoners either in Missouri, South Carolina, or Georgia POW camps.
