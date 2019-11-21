LaGrange police arrest man for string of car break-ins, gang activity

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange have arrested a man believed to be responsible for several car break-ins and an admitted participant in gang activity.
18-year-old Bayshad Huguley was arrested after police were called to the area of LaGrange College on Broad St. at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 20 in reference to two suspicious individuals ducking between vehicles in the parking lot.
Upon police’s arrival, both subjects ran away on foot. One of the individuals, later identified as Huguley, was caught in a backyard on Boulevard St.
Officers found several vehicles that had been broken into and rummaged through.
The LaGrange Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit conducted a simultaneous investigation on Huguley’s known and self-admitted gang affiliation.
A search of his home led to the recovery of a 9mm handgun, which was determined to belong to him.
Huguley was ultimately arrested and charged with three counts of entering an automobile, six counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police say that several student vehicles on the campus of LaGrange College had been broken into, but only three victims have been identified. Anyone who believes their vehicle may have been broken into is asked to contact LPD at 706-883-2603.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.