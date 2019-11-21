LifeLink of Ga Celebrates National Donor Sabbath

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -LifeLink of Georgia is calling members of all faith communities to honor those who have given the lifesaving and healing gift of organ, eye and tissue donation by celebrating National Donor Sabbath.
During this time of holidays and family celebrations, donation and transplantation organizations work closely with communities of faith to bring the message of donation to congregations across the country and encourage their members to register as donors.
LifeLink works to ensure Georgians are provided factual information about donation and understand how to designate their donation decision on the state’s organ and tissue donor registry. “National Donor Sabbath is an annual event which encourages religious leaders to take an active role in the organ donation decision and spread the encouraging message of Donate Life,” said Dustin Diggs, FACHE, Executive Director of LifeLink of Georgia.
For more information about National Donor Sabbath visit www.LifeLinkFoundation.org/NDS. To arrange an interview with a donor family member or transplant recipient or learn more about organ and tissue donation contact Kendra Wright at 706-566-0146 or email her at kendra.wright@lifelinkfound.org.
