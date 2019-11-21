Columbus man pronounced dead after July home invasion turned homicide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man has died after being shot during a home invasion in July. This becomes the 33rd homicide in Columbus, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
Raymond LaPlante, 62, was pronounced dead today, Nov. 21, at 9:05 a.m. He was pronounced dead at Columbus Specialty Hospital.
He was assaulted on July 1 during a home invasion. He has been hospitalized since July after the incident took place.
LaPlante’s body is scheduled to be sent to the crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
There is no word on a suspect at this time.
The total number of homicides in 2018 was 34, according to Bryan.
