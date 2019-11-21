Omega Psi Phi Fraternity hosts Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lambda Iota and Nu Delta chapters of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity gave away hundreds of turkeys to families just in time for Thanksgiving.
500 turkeys were given out at the Liberty Theatre in Columbus on Wednesday. Families of all walks showed up for the cause. Organizers said it’s all about giving back to the community.
The fraternity said in the next couple of years, they plan to be able to donate 1,000 turkeys to families in need.
