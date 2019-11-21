Omega Psi Phi Fraternity hosts Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Columbus

By Olivia Gunn | November 20, 2019 at 11:23 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 12:01 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lambda Iota and Nu Delta chapters of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity gave away hundreds of turkeys to families just in time for Thanksgiving.

500 turkeys were given out at the Liberty Theatre in Columbus on Wednesday. Families of all walks showed up for the cause. Organizers said it’s all about giving back to the community.

The fraternity said in the next couple of years, they plan to be able to donate 1,000 turkeys to families in need.

