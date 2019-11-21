One Columbus suspect in Amber Dr. murder pleads not guilty in court, second waives hearing

The two suspects, D’Eric Martin and Jaquan Daniels, were scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Nov. 21, but Martin waived his right to appear.
Daniels pleaded not guilty to charges of making false statements brought against him in the death of Treyvius Crowell.
Investigators say Crowell intended to rob another person, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, under the guise of a gun trade on Oct. 18. Crowell was shot and killed before the deal was ever made.
Martin is charged with felony murder and tampering with even though he is not believed to have fired the fatal shot.
Both Martin and Daniels’ cases were bound over to Superior Court.
