Columbus ministry selling products to help victims of sex trafficking

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A ministry is doing tremendous efforts in bringing beauty back to victims of sex trafficking, who have been rescued off the streets of Columbus and welcomed into a church to be a part of.
The local Columbus ministry is called Redeem. Their goal is to sell beauty products and treatments at a special event this weekend. The products are branded with the name “Beautifully Made.” They will be available to purchase for people who attend the special event.
A ministry leader, Jessica Cronin, states, “They feel like they are spreading a message of hope to their friends and family this Christmas and they know that the money they spent this weekend is going towards a beautiful vision of restoring lives."
The money raised will go towards helping women, who have been trapped in prostitution or trapped in addiction.
There is a variety of products that will be sold at the event, including body creams, necklaces, and t-shirts. The victims have taken the time to make handmade products. The products can be a great gift for the holidays this season.
The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Nov. 23 and 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 24, with free hand treatments only on Sunday at Take the City, located at 2910 2nd Ave.
