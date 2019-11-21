Saturday Looks Wet

Clouds will be on the increase for Friday, though rain chances look relatively slim throughout the day, and shouldn't have much of an impact on high school football.
Best chance of rain over the next few days is on Saturday, as a cold front pushes across the southeast. Severe weather isn't a concern with this feature. Rain will clear the area overnight Saturday, with cooler & drier air ushering in for Sunday, and into the start of Thanksgiving week.
Temperatures should top out around 70 on Saturday, but the cold front will cause highs to struggle reach 60 on Sunday after a chilly start to the day! A general warming trend can be expected heading into the work week. Thanksgiving is still about a week away, but it does look warm & dry at the moment.
