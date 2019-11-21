UPDATE: Americus shooting victim identified

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a shooting in Americus, according to the Americus Police Department (APD).
Police said officers responded to Lamar and Cherokee streets after a 911 call about a shooting around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
On Thursday, APD identified the victim of the shooting as Darrius Grier, 25.
Grier was taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center where he died from his injury, APD reported.
APD is actively investigating the shooting with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and asks that anyone with information on this crime call 911 or the Americus Tip Line (229) 924-4102, or 229-924-4150.
No information on how the victim was shot, if there is a suspect or if there is a suspect in custody has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.