AKA Juniors help give to those less fortunate in the Columbus community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 is hosting a canned food drive for the holiday season.
The drive is called “Share Your Thanks.”
On Thursday, AKA Juniors of Rho Rho Omega Chapter Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. of Columbus dropped off bags of non-perishable food items to the WTVM studios on Thursday. It’s part of ongoing community outreach efforts to help the less fortunate.
"It makes me feel good because there's not a lot of people in our community that does things like this,” said AKA Junior Kennedi Ellis. “So, it makes us feel like we're doing a good thing for people who don't have as much."
“We're very fun. We get to do a whole bunch of things in volunteering in the community," said AKA Junior Kimonne Bailey.
Donations can be dropped off at your nearest Zaxby’s restaurant, Walmart Neighborhood Market, or at WTVM located at 1909 Wynnton Road.
