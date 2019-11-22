Chattahoochee Valley organizations give back during the holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Organizations tend to come together this time of year to give back throughout the holidays. United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley is one non-profit organization that has several initiatives this time of year.
“This is a wonderful time of the year. There’s so many things going on,” said Pat Frey, Executive Director of Home for Good with the United Way.
Frey says they are typically in need of warm clothing during the fall and winter months.
The United Way is partnering with the Marion County School District to collect warm clothing through their ‘Coats for Kids’ drive. They are accepting jacket donations through Dec. 6 at the United Way’s office at 1100 5th Ave.
United Way’s information referral line, 211, can be a helpful resource this time of year. Frey says it can provide resources to help with higher utility bills around the holidays or even share opportunities to donate or volunteer.
While the community gives back throughout the year, Frey says it’s heartwarming to see so many give back during the holidays.
“It’s always wonderful to see families come out together. It’s become a tradition, I know in my family, and in so many families. That’s one of things we do around the holidays. It’s not so much about me, me, me and what can I get? But, what can I do for someone else or what can I give back?," Frey explained.
The United Way, and their partner Feeding the Valley, are getting ready for ‘The Big Gobble’ where they will serve meals for nearly 2,000 people throughout the community on Thanksgiving.
“There’s going to be over 200 volunteers doing the prep and delivering the meals,” Frey said.
Frey says they are about $1,000 short of their fundraising goal for ‘The Big Gobble’ this year. Click here if you’re interested in donating.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.