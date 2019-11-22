City of Columbus accused of defying federal order in Fort Benning Estates demolition

By Alex Jones | November 22, 2019 at 5:24 PM EST - Updated November 22 at 11:05 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Partners Community Trust, the owners of the now-condemned and demolished Fort Benning Estates, has filed a motion for damages against the city of Columbus.

Fort Benning Estates was cited by Columbus Building Inspections and Code Enforcement in November 2018 after water to the property was shut off. Thirty of the seventy units were condemned that same month with the remainder of the units being condemned in December 2018.

According to a press release sent out on behalf of Columbus Partners Community Trust, the property owners faced “skyrocketed” water bills that they believe were caused by city utility infrastructure issues leading to “unregulated and dangerously high water pressure, which continued unaddressed by the city.”

In July 2019, Columbus Partners Community Trust filed a petition for voluntary bankruptcy.

They claim no official condemnation proceedings were ever served to the property owner and the city acted wrongfully in claiming the property was condemned and forced residents from their home. They also say Federal Bankruptcy Court granted a stay and the case is currently pending in federal court.

“It has been one year since the residents of two affordable living communities near Fort Benning learned they were being kicked out of their homes during the holidays by the City of Columbus and just last week I learned after the fact, that the city had demoed both properties, in defiance of a federal court order,” said Caleb Walsh, owner of Columbus Partners Community Trust.

Columbus Partners Community Trust is seeking $50,000,000 in damages.

Walsh says a hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 6 for the violation of the stay.

Read the full motion and federal order below.

