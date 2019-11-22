Columbus police searching for missing teen last seen near 1st Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing teen.
Shakela Upshaw, 17, was last seen Nov. 4 near 1st Avenue.
Shakela is 5’9” and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a light black jacket and blue jeans. Shakela may have her hair in two puffs.
Anyone with information on Shakela’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
