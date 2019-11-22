One of two shooting suspects arrested nearly one month after Leeman St. shooting in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange woman is behind bars after being arrested for a shooting that occurred one month ago.
Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Leeman St. on Oct. 22 in reference to a person who had been shot in the lower leg. The victim was treated at the hospital and released.
Askew was arrested in the 200 block of Mooty Bridge Rd. at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 by the LaGrange Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Task Force.
A second suspect, Dmertrius Lemon, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and has not yet been arrested.
