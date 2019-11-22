Former Columbus police officer indicted for murder of paramedic girlfriend

Former Columbus police officer indicted for murder of paramedic girlfriend
By Alex Jones | November 22, 2019 at 6:10 PM EST - Updated November 22 at 11:07 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fired Columbus police officer is remaining behind bars after being indicted by a grand jury in his girlfriend’s murder.

According to the Associated Press, a grand jury indicted former officer William Talley on murder charges on Tuesday, Nov. 19 in the fatal shooting of his paramedic girlfriend Kelly Levinsohn, meaning there is enough evidence to go to trial.

The indictment says Talley shot Levinsohn in the back of the head in May.

Talley’s lawyer now says he cannot afford his $1,000,000 bond and will remain in jail.

He has been on suicide watch since he entered the Muscogee County Jail in May 2019.

The Associated Press also reports that Assistant District Attorney Robin King says Talley has been declared mentally competent to stand trial.

