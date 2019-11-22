Forrest B. Johnson & Associates in Columbus host Thanksgiving turkey, ham voucher giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Forrest B. Johnson & Associates along with community partners are helping families provide a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for their loved ones.
Organizers gave away $15 vouchers towards the purchase of a turkey or ham for the first 100 people at their giveaway on Friday. The event took place at the attorney’s office on Wynnton Road in Columbus.
Employees said the event is all about giving back to the community.
"We love to assist in making sure that families have what they need for Thanksgiving,” said Marketing Manager Nya Moore. “There are people that won't have food and we are here to help so they will have something for the Thanksgiving holiday."
This year marked the fourth year the company has held the event.
