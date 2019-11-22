GUEST SEGMENT: Davis Broadcasting hosting 33rd annual radiothon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting, Inc. in Columbus’ annual 24-hour radiothon kicks off Friday at 6 p.m.
The goal of the event is to raise funds for bikes and toys for children in the community that might go without at Christmas time.
Proceeds from the radiothon go toward the purchase of toys and bikes for Davis Broadcasting’s annual Needy Children’s Christmas Party, which takes place Dec. 14 at the Columbus Civic Center.
Michael Soul with Davis Broadcasting gives more details about the radiothon.
Donations can be made by phone at 706-576-3565, online at www.foxie105fm.com, or at Davis Broadcasting studios located at 2203 Wynnton Road.
