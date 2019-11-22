Health with Dr. Paula: No Soda November

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - You may have heard of No Shave November, but the American Heart Association is branding the month as No Soda November.
Dr. Paula Walker-King says that a large portion of our added sugars come through liquid calories.
If we can cut down on our added sugars, we can cut down on associated health concerns, like diabetes, heart disease, and high cholesterol.
Dr. Paula says that drinking one 20 oz. soda is equivalent to eating six doughnuts or 18 cookies.
Oftentimes, people will drop soda in favor of lemonade, sweet tea and fruit juices, but these are also high in sugars. Many people will also make the switch to diet sodas to cut back, but they are also filled with artificial sweeteners.
Dr. Paula says that our best bet is to make water and herbal teas our drink of choice.
