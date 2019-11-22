Montgomery officer Aaron Cody Smith resigns after manslaughter conviction

“This is a tragedy that we must not forget, we must learn from it, and move forward together to do everything in our power to make sure something like this never happens again. I’ve been focused on dramatically improving communication and the overall relationship between our police and the community for a long time. We all know one officer’s tragic mistakes don’t reflect upon all of the well-trained, committed and effective police officers we have who are protecting and serving. That said, we will look at if better training of our officers is needed. Better training could prevent a tragedy and prevent crime in general. One family’s wounds will never be fully healed. From the rest of us, reflection and action can help Montgomery heal and move forward.”