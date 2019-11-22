Officials encourage safety measures after 3 pedestrians killed in one month in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three pedestrians have been killed in the Chattahoochee Valley this month.
The first accident involved 69-year-old Lester Holloway on Nov. 12. He was hit and killed by an off-duty Columbus police officer near the intersection of Rigdon and Illges roads. The most recent was 41-year-old Gabriel Cristobal. He was struck and killed Monday on Manchester Expressway at Beaver Run Road. Less than 24 hours later, 33-year-old Terry Beebe was killed near Wynn Road in Phenix City.
According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, these individuals were crossing the street in dark areas without street lights or crossing in areas without crosswalks. This makes it difficult for drivers to see walkers.
One thing the Columbus police department is doing to try and prevent these accidents is increase enforcement in the downtown area and other areas that have issues with jaywalking.
Lt. Lance Deaton said that the crosswalks and safety signs are here for your best interest.
“The city and the state spend thousands of dollars putting crosswalks in and issuing signals all across the city and people are just not using them properly,” said Deaton.
Officers said jaywalking is one of the easiest ways to find yourself in an unsafe situation while crossing the street. The best thing to do is to pay attention to the road you’re crossing and follow the walking signs.
