Opelika police release surveillance photos of fraud, theft suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Opelika are searching for multiple suspects in connected theft and fraud cases.
On Oct. 30 and Nov. 1, police received multiple reports of fraudulent use of credit and debit cards and theft from Eagle 280 in the 1700 block of Capps Landing.
The suspects reportedly used multiple credit cards encoded with multiple victims’ stolen credit card numbers to purchase items.
The two men were driving a white Toyota Camry with a Georgia or a Florida tag.
One of the suspects is between 5′7″ and 5′10″ and approximately 250 pounds with a close haircut and a goatee.
The second suspect is between between 5′9″ and 5′11″ and approximately 150 and 170 pounds with a close-cut beard and mustache with a high-top fade.
Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to contact OPD at 334-705-5220.
