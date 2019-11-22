Organizations team up with South Girard Jr. High for anti-violence summit

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A school in East Alabama teamed up with a group of inspiring men to tackle crime issues.
An inaugural anti-violence event Thursday night at South Girard Jr. High School in Phenix City. Their goal is to lead young men in the right direction.
A local praise dance team and a young rapper with an anti-violence message performed at the event. Local officials and motivational speakers were in attendance as part of a panel that discussed recent violence in the Chattahoochee Valley and solutions.
"Anytime you put together an activity like this, you have to start somewhere. So, we wanted to start in the local school and do what's right in the local school and if we do what's right in the local school, then that will feed over into the community. And if we do what's right in the community, that will feed over into society for our kids to be successful," said Kerry McDonald, principal of South Girard Jr. High.
The overriding message from the event was speak up, make a difference, and stand out. Organizers hope to make it an annual event for young men at South Girard since there’s already a female social group at the school.
