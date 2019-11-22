Phenix City woman receives new home from Habitat for Humanity

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City woman signed the papers for her new home on Thursday, thanks to Habitat for Humanity.
Andrea Epps and her two sons now have a place to call their own. A ceremony was held to celebrate the special day. Epps said she is still overwhelmed and cannot believe this is happening for her.
"Just having my boys in here happy and having a place to call home," said Epps.
Epps had to perform 500 hours working on other Habitat homes and other various affiliate events to become a Habitat partner.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.