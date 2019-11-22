Rain Saturday, but Not All Day; Drier & Cooler by Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The cold front we've been watching for you all week will bring rain to the area on Saturday with just about everyone picking up some showers - totals will generally be under 0.75", but it definitely won't be raining all day. Showers will end from west to east with clouds sticking around through Saturday night and part of Sunday. Look for highs near 70 on Saturday, but upper 50s and lower 60s return for highs on Sunday. Conditions look dry early on our Thanksgiving week with a warming trend for next Monday and Tuesday. Rain and perhaps a few storms will return on Wednesday, but I don't think everyone is going to get wet with this system - if you have travel plans, it won't be horrible, but just know some rain and some storms will certainly be in our neck of the woods. At this point, I'm keeping Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, and a big football Saturday dry with more clouds than sun. Highs will generally be in the low to mid 60s during this time with better chances of rain returning by NEXT Sunday. Have a great weekend!