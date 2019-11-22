Victim’s family pleads for justice as 2018 Columbus murder suspect awaits indictment

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus family is worried that the man accused of killing their loved one is about to be released from jail without even going to trial.
For two years, they’ve been waiting for the man accused of killing a mother and shooting her daughter to go to trial and now he may have the chance to get out of jail.
Gloria Johnson said the man she believes shot and killed her mother, Nancy Johnson, at a 2018 New Year’s Eve party may soon be able to bond out of jail.
“After my mother witnessed him having the weapon, she asked him to leave. A couple of minutes after New Year’s, he just shot through the house,” said Gloria Johnson.
It was supposed to be a night of celebrating the start of the new year of 2018.
Gloria Johnson says her mother had a house full of guests that night on Colorado Street when things took a turn for the worse.
Tommy McNeal was arrested following the shooting death of Nancy Johnson.
Gloria Johnson shared her account of what happened next.
“When I realized she was shot, I ran out the door to confront him and keep him from leaving before the police got here. And I asked him why did he shoot her, and he said because she had his things,” said Gloria Johnson.
McNeal has been behind bars for two years waiting to be formally indicted after pleading not guilty at his preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Gloria Johnson said the state keeps dropping and reassigning the case.
She said prosecutors were given 10 days to charge him and get the case moving or he would get a reduced bond.
“It’s not our fault that the system is backed up with these murders,” said Gloria Johnson.
Gloria Johnson, who was also shot, remembers the terror of that night and fears what’s ahead.
“So, once I got shot, I just automatically fell here and I crawled all the way over there and the thought of me having to relive that, I just can’t picture it. I just don’t want to. It’s just too much,” said Gloria Johnson.
Gloria Johnson said they are scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 10, at which time prosecutors will have to formally indict McNeal or the judge has said he would reduce his bond.
