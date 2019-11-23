AL man develops Porch Pod to keep your packages safe this holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’re probably going to get a lot more packages delivered to your front door this holiday season.
So we’re on your side with how one Vestavia Hills man came up with a way to keep porch pirates away.
Patrick Campbell developed The Porch Pod.
He came up with the idea after stopping a package thief at his own home.
Here’s how it works:
The delivery person scans the tracking bar code on your package, on the Porch Pod, which will then be verified by an algorithm.
Once it’s verified, the Porch Pod opens, the package goes in, and is then secured.
“I think the Ring Doorbell or video doorbell is a great solution, but it really hasn’t done much to prevent package theft. What’s it’s really done more than anything is produce some really high-quality video evidence of the theft,” said Campbell. “What we’re trying to produce is something that will be a bit more proactive, and provide some physical protection to the boxes themselves.”
Homeowners get their own virtual key to open The Porch Pod.
And now, they’re launching a new version, which is more weather resistant.
If you want to learn more about The Porch Pod, click here.
