Charges are being pursued against two people accused in the murder of Clark-Atlanta University student

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Prosecutors are pursuing charges against the two people accused of the murder of Clark-Atlanta University student, Alexis Crawford.
Crawford was reported missing on Nov. 1st. Her body was located in a park a week later.
Jordyn Jones and Barron Brantley were Alexis Crawford’s roommate and roommate’s boyfriend. They were both charged in the murder of Crawford.
At a preliminary hearing for one of the suspects on Friday Nov. 22, the homicide detective outlined the incident and what led up to the murder of the Clark-Atlanta student.
A jury will review the charges filed against Brantley, including murder, aggravated assault and concealing a death. Both Brantley and Jones will appear in court again early next year.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.