Cold Front Arrives Today!

Rain & possibly even a rumble of thunder are likely as a cold front rapidly sweeps through during the day! Rain ends as soon as mid-afternoon from west to east! Drying out, with blustery & cooler conditions by this evening!
Sunday looks perfect with cool & crisp weather. Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees, though it will feel nice with that cool November sunshine.
Looking ahead to next week, expect a warming trend, with highs back in the 70s by the middle of the week. A weak cold front will bring a chance of rain Wednesday. Thanksgiving looks dry & mild, with highs in the 60s, and a mix of sun & clouds!
