Columbus church hosts annual Thanksgiving community meal

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Thanksgiving is approaching, organizations in the community are already giving back to help those in need.
The Cathedral of Prayer Church of God in Christ in Columbus hosted its annual Thanksgiving meal to the community on Friday. Pastor Gloria Johnson Rodgers said they’ve held the event for about 30 years. She said community members they serve have become like an extended family.
"It's just knowing that we can make a difference sometimes, one heart at a time,” said Johnson Rodgers.
The church served a full meal, including turkey, ham, green beans, cornbread, and dessert. Another community meal will be served for Christmas.
