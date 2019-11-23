Columbus law enforcement explains how to respond to suspicious activity

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are explaining the best way to get information to authorities if you see something that looks suspicious.
Columbus police said the biggest thing is if you see something out of the ordinary, say something by calling police and be the best witness you can be by remembering as many details as possible.
The recent kidnapping of East Alabama teen Aniah Blanchard has touched people across the nation, with the discussion lately about a witness who did not come forward immediately.
Police recommend to never be afraid or hesitate to call 911.
“When you see something like that, don’t be afraid to get involved. And when I say involved, being the best witness you can be. Pay attention to what the individuals look like so that if you have to recall or give a description, you can do so easily. Copy down any tag numbers on vehicles,” said Sgt. Dawn Tuning with the Columbus Police Department.
One lady said if she saw someone getting hurt or forced to do something, she wouldn’t think twice about calling for help and with a sense of urgency.
“If the police are not called immediately, then action is not taken and that person that could have been saved or helped becomes a victim to our society and our community,” said Margaret Ward.
Police said never try and get yourself physically involved where you too become a victim.
“It’s best never to take a stand of well, ‘I’m not going to get involved. Somebody else will do it I don’t have to don’t think of it that way,’” said Tuning.
Another person said Blanchard’s story hits far too close to home after losing her daughter in a similar tragic situation.
“Someone was obsessed with her. He stalked her, he killed her. He’s now in prison. So, I know how her family personally feels. Not knowing where your child is, that’s the most hurting thing in the world,” said Cleo Holden.
Police said if you’re not sure if you’re maybe seeing just a couple arguing, you still need to pay close attention to body language.
Police want to remind people that when you do call them, you can remain anonymous. So never be afraid of someone retaliating for doing the right thing.
