Columbus State University hosts Discovery Day.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This Saturday, Columbus State University is giving the inside scoop on campus life to parents and students who would like to attend this weekend.
Today, November 23rd, families interested in the university will have the opportunity to tour both campuses, meet the staff and professors and take a look at campus housing. Afterwards, visitors are able to enjoy lunch at CSU’s cougar cafe.
Officials asked for everyone to pre-register on the school’s website before attending. Check-in began at 8:30 a.m.
There will also be more Discovery Days on campus coming up. Anyone interested can also register on their website for Saturday, February 15, 2020 and Saturday, March 7, 2020.
