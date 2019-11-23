Columbus’ unemployment rate sets new record low

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The Georgia Labor Commissioner announced that the Columbus unemployment numbers dropped from 4.4 percent in October of last year to 3.5 percent last month.
Columbus is one of eight local communities in Georgia with a new record of low unemployment. The city has had growth in its labor force, jobs, and employment.
The city ended October with around 120,000 employed residents. That’s an increase of about 873 over the month. Job seekers are having better success finding job openings in the community. Currently, over 3,300 active job listings have been posted in the Columbus area in just 45 days.
Robert Dimitroff is a former Fort Benning soldier who is looking for work and the numbers are playing in his favor.
“It really isn’t about how hard it is. It’s about having the right place to go and the right people to know and agencies that you need to go to,” said Dimitroff.
Nationally, the unemployment rate climbed to three percent. This is an increase from previous years. Commissioner Mark Butler says the unemployment rate in Columbus will bounce around from month to month, but the best thing to look for is if your local area is continuing to create jobs.
