Hundreds gather for annual Christmas parade at Peachtree Mall in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds showed up Friday for the annual Christmas parade at Peachtree Mall in Columbus.
The parade celebrates Santa being dropped off at the North Pole.
Several high school bands and dance teams performed to kick off the holiday season. There were fantasy Christmas characters in attendance to give out candy and cheer to children.
The mall has hosted the parade for over 20 years. Friday’s parade was the largest parade the mall had seen in the last three years.
