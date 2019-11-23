Man wanted on capital murder charge in death of Troy man

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is wanted on a warrant for capital murder in the death of a man in Troy.
Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Shane Shemar Dunlap, who also goes by “Shane Smith."
Dunlap is a suspect in the death of Willie Charles Scott.
Scott, 58, was found dead Tuesday at his home in the 22000 block of U.S. 231 North.
Scott’s red 2003 Saturn Ion with Alabama tag 55AY701 is missing.
Dunlap is described as being 5-foot-11 and weighing approximately 185 pounds. Troy Police Department Chief Randall Barr says Dunlap should be considered armed and dangerous.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Dunlap could be in the Jefferson County metro area.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dunlap is asked to contact law enforcement or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).
Barr says Dunlap is not from the Troy area.
