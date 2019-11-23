Valley Healthcare System in Columbus awarded over $1M in grant funding

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources (HHS) has awarded over $1 million in grant funding to the Valley Healthcare System Inc. in Columbus.
Congress Sanford Bishop announced the funding on Friday.
“These funds will be used to ensure all citizens in the Chattahoochee Valley area have access to essential healthcare services,” said Congressman Bishop. “Our local health centers continue to serve those with great geographic and economic need. This funding will continue to enhance the availability of quality, affordable, and accessible healthcare in Chattahoochee Valley.”
HRSA is the main federal agency dedicated to improving health care to people who are geographically isolated, economically, or medically vulnerable.
