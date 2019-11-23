Week 14: Sports Overtime

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s week 14 of high school football in the Chattahoochee Valley and Sports Overtime is back for another week of scores, highlights and more!
Here are the games Sports Leader 9 covered this week:
Marist (30) at Carver (20)
Fitzgerald (31) at Callaway (50)
Schley County (27) at Marion County (35)
Auburn (0) at Central (38)
Isabella (21) at Lanett (41)
Southern Academy (14) at Chambers Academy (8)
Glenwood (22) at Bessemer Academy (49)
Americus-Sumter (7) at Sandy Creek (56)
Brookstone (0) at Athens Academy (52)
Manchester (36) at Johnson County (20)
Chatt. County (22) at Irwin County (47)
Opelika (45) at Hueytown (24)
