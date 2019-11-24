Ala. and Ga. Dept. of Transportation announce no lane closures this Thanksgiving holiday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Alabama and Georgia Departments of Transportation have good news for those who are traveling the roads this holiday season.
The departments of transportation state there will be no temporary lane closures for road work on the interstates.
In Georgia, the lane closures will be suspended from the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 27th until the morning of Monday, Dec. 2nd. In Alabama, the lane closures will be suspended from Wednesday, Nov. 27th at noon until midnight on Sunday, Dec. 1st.
Officials want you to stay safe this holiday season and suggest using a few of their tips.
Make sure to buckle up every passenger, stay in the right lane except when passing, and stay alert while driving.
